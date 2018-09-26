Angels 4, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Jhnsn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ward 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|00x—4
E_DeShields (6), Profar (24). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Andrus (19), K.Calhoun (16). HR_Gallo (40). SF_Cowart (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gallardo L,8-7
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Perez BS,1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Butler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Curtis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pelham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Ramirez W,7-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jerez H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
M.Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Shoemaker (Chirinos). WP_Shoemaker.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:01. A_36,308 (45,050).
