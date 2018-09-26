Angels 4, Rangers 1

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Jose.Fr 1b 3 0 1 0 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 S.Jhnsn 1b 0 0 0 0 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 1 0 1 Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 1 0 Ward 3b 2 0 0 1 Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 Cowart 2b 2 0 0 1 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Hdson c 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 27 4 5 4

Texas 001 000 000—1 Los Angeles 000 004 00x—4

E_DeShields (6), Profar (24). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Andrus (19), K.Calhoun (16). HR_Gallo (40). SF_Cowart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Gallardo L,8-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 2 Perez BS,1 0 2 2 0 0 0 Butler 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Curtis 1 0 0 0 1 0 Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Shoemaker 5 4 1 1 0 7 Ramirez W,7-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jerez H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Parker H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0 Robles S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

M.Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Shoemaker (Chirinos). WP_Shoemaker.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_36,308 (45,050).

