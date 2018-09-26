Listen Live Sports

Angels 4, Rangers 1

September 26, 2018 1:26 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .210
Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .221
a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .206
Fernandez 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Johnson 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trout cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .315
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280
Upton lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .260
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Ward 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .165
Cowart 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .140
Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Totals 27 4 5 4 5 2
Texas 001 000 000—1 6 2
Los Angeles 000 004 00x—4 5 0

a-struck out for Chirinos in the 9th.

E_DeShields (6), Profar (24). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Andrus (19), Calhoun (16). HR_Gallo (40), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Gallo (92), Ohtani (57), Upton (85), Ward (10), Cowart (9). SF_Cowart.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Choo, Beltre, Mazara); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Hudson). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Choo, Fernandez. LIDP_Ohtani.

DP_Texas 1 (Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo, L, 8-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 2 79 6.40
Perez, BS, 1-1 0 2 2 0 0 0 11 6.13
Butler 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 5.94
Curtis 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.40
Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 5 4 1 1 0 7 73 4.82
Ramirez, W, 7-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.63
Jerez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40
Parker, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 3.26
Robles, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.76

Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-2, Butler 3-2. HBP_Shoemaker (Chirinos). WP_Shoemaker.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_36,308 (45,050).

