Angels 4, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Johnson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Ward 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.165
|Cowart 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.140
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|00x—4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Chirinos in the 9th.
E_DeShields (6), Profar (24). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Andrus (19), Calhoun (16). HR_Gallo (40), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Gallo (92), Ohtani (57), Upton (85), Ward (10), Cowart (9). SF_Cowart.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Choo, Beltre, Mazara); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Hudson). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Choo, Fernandez. LIDP_Ohtani.
DP_Texas 1 (Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 8-7
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|79
|6.40
|Perez, BS, 1-1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.13
|Butler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.94
|Curtis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.40
|Pelham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|73
|4.82
|Ramirez, W, 7-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.63
|Jerez, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.40
|Parker, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.26
|Robles, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.76
Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-2, Butler 3-2. HBP_Shoemaker (Chirinos). WP_Shoemaker.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:01. A_36,308 (45,050).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.