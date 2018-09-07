Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, White Sox 2

September 7, 2018 11:22 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .222
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .284
Trout cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .306
Upton lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .264
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3 1 2 .287
Simmons ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Marte 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Ward 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .213
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .131
Briceno c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Totals 35 5 9 5 6 11
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Delmonico lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Garcia dh 2 2 2 1 1 0 .241
Palka rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Davidson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Narvaez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .278
a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 8
Los Angeles 004 000 100—5 9 0
Chicago 010 100 000—2 8 1

a-grounded out for Narvaez in the 9th.

E_Anderson (16). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Fletcher (16). HR_Ohtani (19), off Rodon; Simmons (11), off Bummer; Garcia (16), off Pena. RBIs_Upton (76), Ohtani 3 (50), Simmons (70), Garcia (39), Narvaez (25). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Upton 4, Briceno 3); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Anderson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Moncada. GIDP_Delmonico, Narvaez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Pena, Simmons, Marte), (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena, W, 2-4 7 7 2 2 0 6 94 4.04
Alvarez, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.61
Buttrey, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.96
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 6-5 4 2-3 6 4 4 5 4 93 3.11
Covey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.44
Bummer 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 3.47
Gomez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 19 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-0, Gomez 1-0. HBP_Rodon (Trout), Pena (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:55. A_18,236 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

