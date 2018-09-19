Angels 9, Athletics 7

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cowart 2b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Martini ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Yng Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bea.Tyl c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|8
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|106
|020—9
|Oakland
|000
|400
|030—7
E_M.Chapman (18). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B_Cowart (1). HR_Trout (35), Cowart (1). SB_Trout (24), Laureano (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Ramirez W,6-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robles H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buttrey S,4-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mengden
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Kelley H,2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buchter
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trivino L,8-3 BS,5
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Trivino (Ward). WP_Kelley, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:42. A_15,031 (46,765).
