Angels 9, Athletics 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Fernandez 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Ward 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Cowart 2b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.143
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Young Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|8
|4
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Canha lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.244
|a-Martini ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|d-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Taylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|106
|020—9
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|400
|030—7
|7
|1
a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-lined out for Lucroy in the 7th. c-popped out for Briceno in the 8th. d-singled for Phegley in the 8th.
E_Chapman (18). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B_Cowart (1). HR_Trout (35), off Mengden; Cowart (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Trout (71), Simmons 2 (73), Cowart 5 (8), Olson (76), Canha 3 (50), Lucroy (48), Fowler 2 (23). SB_Trout (24), Laureano (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Ward 2); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Oakland 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Chapman. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Fernandez); Oakland 1 (Gearrin, Chapman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|51
|3.69
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|26
|3.94
|Ramirez, W, 6-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|4.81
|Robles, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.98
|Parker, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.06
|Anderson
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|3.76
|Buttrey, S, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.59
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.30
|Mengden
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|68
|4.00
|Kelley, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2.78
|Buchter
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.12
|Trivino, L, 8-3, BS, 5-9
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|2.50
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.13
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.77
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.10
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 2-0, Trivino 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Ward). WP_Kelley, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:42. A_15,031 (46,765).
