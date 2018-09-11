Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Animals evacuated from Virginia ahead of Hurricane Florence

September 11, 2018 5:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — People aren’t the only ones evacuating to get out of the path of Hurricane Florence.

Eight dogs and 18 cats from a shelter Norfolk, Virginia, have been transported to Washington to make room for pets expected to be displaced by the hurricane.

The animals arrived Tuesday afternoon at one of two D.C. shelters run by the Humane Rescue Alliance. The dogs and cats are expected to be available for adoption within the next few days.

The animals include tabby cats, hound mixes and Chihuahua mixes.

A spokesman for the rescue alliance said the group offered its services to animal shelters in Norfolk and other areas in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina expected to be pounded by the hurricane. The group is expecting to transport more animals before the storm hits.

