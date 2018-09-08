Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

September 8, 2018 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes swimmers paddling above a school of fish during a competition in Israel; celebrants dancing in the West Indian American Day Parade in New York; and a resident walking past damaged homes after an earthquake in Japan.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 1-7, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

