AP Pro32-Power Rankings

September 11, 2018 1:20 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New England Patriots (3) 1 0 0 367 2
2. Philadelphia Eagles (6) 1 0 0 366 1
3. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 0 363 3
4. Los Angeles Rams (3) 1 0 0 360 4
5. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 0 0 340 7
6. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 311 9
7. Kansas City Chiefs 1 0 0 303 13
8. Carolina Panthers 1 0 0 297 11
9. Baltimore Ravens 1 0 0 276 14
10. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 257 8
11. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 0 1 247 5
12. Washington Redskins 1 0 0 241 22
13. New Orleans Saints 0 1 0 217 6
14. Denver Broncos 1 0 0 213 23
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 0 0 210 29
16. Cincinnati Bengals 1 0 0 195 24
17. New York Jets 1 0 0 189 32
18. Miami Dolphins 1 0 0 186 27
19. Los Angeles Chargers 0 1 0 184 10
20. Houston Texans 0 1 0 155 12
21. Seattle Seahawks 0 1 0 142 18
22. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 138 28
23. San Francisco 49ers 0 1 0 130 15
24. New York Giants 0 1 0 123 20
25. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 96 16
26. Tennessee Titans 0 1 0 95 17
27. Cleveland Browns 0 0 1 93 31
28. Oakland Raiders 0 1 0 92 21
29. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 51 30
30. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 48 19
31. Arizona Cardinals 0 1 0 35 24
32. Buffalo Bills 0 1 0 16 26

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

