AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (3) 1 0 0 367 2 2. Philadelphia Eagles (6) 1 0 0 366 1 3. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 0 363 3 4. Los Angeles Rams (3) 1 0 0 360 4 5. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 0 0 340 7 6. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 311 9 7. Kansas City Chiefs 1 0 0 303 13 8. Carolina Panthers 1 0 0 297 11 9. Baltimore Ravens 1 0 0 276 14 10. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 257 8 11. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 0 1 247 5 12. Washington Redskins 1 0 0 241 22 13. New Orleans Saints 0 1 0 217 6 14. Denver Broncos 1 0 0 213 23 15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 0 0 210 29 16. Cincinnati Bengals 1 0 0 195 24 17. New York Jets 1 0 0 189 32 18. Miami Dolphins 1 0 0 186 27 19. Los Angeles Chargers 0 1 0 184 10 20. Houston Texans 0 1 0 155 12 21. Seattle Seahawks 0 1 0 142 18 22. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 138 28 23. San Francisco 49ers 0 1 0 130 15 24. New York Giants 0 1 0 123 20 25. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 96 16 26. Tennessee Titans 0 1 0 95 17 27. Cleveland Browns 0 0 1 93 31 28. Oakland Raiders 0 1 0 92 21 29. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 51 30 30. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 48 19 31. Arizona Cardinals 0 1 0 35 24 32. Buffalo Bills 0 1 0 16 26

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.