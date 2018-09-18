AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Los Angeles Rams (9)
|2
|0
|0
|380
|4
|2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3)
|2
|0
|0
|375
|5
|3. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|0
|1
|341
|3
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|0
|0
|340
|7
|5. New England Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|327
|1
|6. Green Bay Packers
|1
|0
|1
|315
|6
|7. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|1
|0
|313
|2
|8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|307
|15
|9. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|1
|0
|279
|10
|10. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|275
|16
|11. Denver Broncos
|2
|0
|0
|250
|14
|12. Carolina Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|247
|8
|13. Miami Dolphins
|2
|0
|0
|237
|18
|14. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|225
|19
|15. New Orleans Saints
|1
|1
|0
|206
|13
|16. Baltimore Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|205
|9
|17. Chicago Bears
|1
|1
|0
|191
|22
|18. Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
|1
|1
|190
|11
|19. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|164
|25
|20. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|1
|0
|161
|23
|21. New York Jets
|1
|1
|0
|153
|17
|22. Washington Redskins
|1
|1
|0
|141
|12
|23. Tennessee Titans
|1
|1
|0
|130
|26
|24. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|1
|0
|121
|29
|25. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|2
|0
|89
|21
|26. Cleveland Browns
|0
|1
|1
|87
|27
|27. Oakland Raiders
|0
|2
|0
|70
|28
|28. Houston Texans
|0
|2
|0
|67
|20
|29. New York Giants
|0
|2
|0
|65
|24
|30. Detroit Lions
|0
|2
|0
|44
|30
|31. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|2
|0
|23
|31
|32. Buffalo Bills
|0
|2
|0
|18
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
