Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

September 24, 2018 1:26 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two Olympic appearances and a Stanley Cup title with the New Jersey Devils in 2003.

The 39-year-old forward once captained the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. He said at a news conference Monday he wants to stay involved in hockey and spend more time with his family.

Gionta has agreed to a part-time job as a player-development assistant with the Sabres. He is from nearby Rochester, New York, and lives in Buffalo.

Gionta spent most of last season out of the NHL while preparing to play at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. He then signed with Boston, where he had two goals and seven assists in 21 games, including one in the playoffs. Gionta had 291 goals and 595 points in 1,026 career games.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL

