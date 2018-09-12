AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN’s Stanford Steve on Ohio State-TCU

No. 4 Ohio State plays No. 15 TCU in its last game before coach Urban Meyer’s suspension ends, highlighting the week three college football schedule.

Steve Coughlin, better known as Stanford Steve on ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, joins the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to preview the big games — and look for some off-the-radar games that might be worth a wager.

Coughlin was a highly recruited high school football player who went to Stanford, but took an unusual path to a career in sports media. He talks about what it was like to realize the NFL was not in his future after having so much athletic success early in life. And how he went from behind the scenes in radio to in front of the camera on television.

