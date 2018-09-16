Listen Live Sports

Ashun Wu wins KLM Open for 3rd career title on European Tour

September 16, 2018 11:50 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ashun Wu of China birdied the 18th on Sunday to secure a one-stroke victory over Englishman Chris Wood at the KLM Open.

Wu watched his eagle putt on the final hole at The Dutch in Spijk slide just past the hole before tapping in for birdie and a four-round total of 16-under par.

Overnight leader Wood needed a birdie on the last to force a playoff, but could only manage a par five to finish second.

It was Wu’s third career title on the European Tour and first since the 2016 Lyoness Open.

Thomas Detry of Belgium finished tied for third with Hideto Tanihara on 14 under.

