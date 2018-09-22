Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Angels 5

September 22, 2018 11:46 pm
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 1 2
Jose.Fr 1b 0 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 2
J.Marte pr-1b 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 3 M.Gnzal ss 4 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 5 2 3 1
Upton lf 3 0 2 0 Reddick rf-lf 2 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 1
Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Tcker pr 0 1 0 0
Cowart 2b 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0
Yng Jr. ph 1 1 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 2 2
J.Hdson c 0 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Briceno c 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0
F.Arcia ph 1 0 1 1 White ph 1 0 0 1
Hrmsllo pr 0 1 0 0 Straw pr-cf 0 1 0 0
S.Jhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 34 10 12 9
Los Angeles 000 000 050— 5
Houston 000 100 09x—10

E_J.Smith (1), Bregman (16), Ward (4). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (26), F.Arcia (5), Gurriel (33). HR_Trout (38), Altuve (13). SB_Ward (1), Young Jr. (5), Straw (1). CS_Altuve (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria 5 4 1 1 3 3
Bedrosian 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
Buttrey L,0-1 BS,1 0 3 5 4 1 0
Parker 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Houston
Verlander 6 1 0 0 0 11
Pressly H,19 1 2 0 0 0 2
Rondon BS,7 1-3 1 2 1 1 1
Smith 0 3 3 3 1 0
McHugh W,6-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1

J.Smith pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Buttrey pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Verlander (Fernandez), by Barria (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_4:04. A_41,822 (41,168).

