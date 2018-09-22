Astros 10, Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Fernandez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|1-Marte pr-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Cowart 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|a-Young Jr. ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Hudson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|b-Arcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|2-Hermosillo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Johnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|2
|15
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.317
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Reddick rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|3-Tucker pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.226
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|c-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|4-Straw pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|9
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|050—
|5
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|09x—10
|12
|2
a-walked for Cowart in the 8th. b-doubled for Briceno in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Marisnick in the 8th.
1-ran for Fernandez in the 1st. 2-ran for Arcia in the 8th. 3-ran for McCann in the 8th. 4-ran for White in the 8th.
E_Ward (4), Bregman (16), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (26), Arcia (5), Gurriel (33). HR_Trout (38), off Smith; Altuve (13), off Parker. RBIs_Trout 3 (77), Simmons (74), Arcia (22), Springer 2 (69), Altuve 2 (60), Gurriel (82), McCann (21), Gattis 2 (75), White (41). SB_Ward (1), Young Jr. (5), Straw (1). CS_Altuve (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Ward 2, Young Jr. 2); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_McCann.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Marte).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|96
|3.54
|Bedrosian
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.92
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.80
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.91
|Anderson
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|13
|4.07
|Buttrey, L, 0-1
|0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2.93
|Parker
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.31
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|103
|2.60
|Pressly, H, 19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.62
|Rondon
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.16
|Smith
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3.48
|McHugh, W, 6-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.10
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.57
Smith pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Buttrey pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Buttrey 2-2, Parker 2-2, Smith 1-1, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Fernandez), Barria (Bregman). PB_McCann (3).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_4:04. A_41,822 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.