Astros 10, Angels 5

September 22, 2018 11:46 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .207
Fernandez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
1-Marte pr-1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .215
Trout cf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .316
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Upton lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .261
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .298
Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Cowart 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .122
a-Young Jr. ph 1 1 0 0 1 0 .210
Hudson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Briceno c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225
b-Arcia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233
2-Hermosillo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213
Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 35 5 7 5 2 15
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .266
Altuve 2b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .317
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289
Gonzalez ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .248
Gurriel 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .287
Reddick rf-lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .242
McCann c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .207
3-Tucker pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .148
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Gattis dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .226
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
c-White ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .287
4-Straw pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 10 12 9 6 7
Los Angeles 000 000 050— 5 7 1
Houston 000 100 09x—10 12 2

a-walked for Cowart in the 8th. b-doubled for Briceno in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Marisnick in the 8th.

1-ran for Fernandez in the 1st. 2-ran for Arcia in the 8th. 3-ran for McCann in the 8th. 4-ran for White in the 8th.

E_Ward (4), Bregman (16), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (26), Arcia (5), Gurriel (33). HR_Trout (38), off Smith; Altuve (13), off Parker. RBIs_Trout 3 (77), Simmons (74), Arcia (22), Springer 2 (69), Altuve 2 (60), Gurriel (82), McCann (21), Gattis 2 (75), White (41). SB_Ward (1), Young Jr. (5), Straw (1). CS_Altuve (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Ward 2, Young Jr. 2); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 5 4 1 1 3 3 96 3.54
Bedrosian 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.92
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.80
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.91
Anderson 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 13 4.07
Buttrey, L, 0-1 0 3 5 4 1 0 18 2.93
Parker 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.31
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 6 1 0 0 0 11 103 2.60
Pressly, H, 19 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 2.62
Rondon 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 15 3.16
Smith 0 3 3 3 1 0 11 3.48
McHugh, W, 6-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.10
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

Smith pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Buttrey pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Buttrey 2-2, Parker 2-2, Smith 1-1, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Fernandez), Barria (Bregman). PB_McCann (3).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_4:04. A_41,822 (41,168).

