Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Brito cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Stewart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Vargas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Owings 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Descalso dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Kivlehan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|1
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.318
|1-Straw pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.295
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.246
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.279
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|a-Gattis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|McCann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Kemp lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|8
|8
|5
|Arizona
|000
|110
|011—
|4
|6
|2
|Houston
|011
|303
|20x—10
|12
|1
a-popped out for White in the 8th.
1-ran for Altuve in the 7th.
E_Souza Jr. (3), Bracho (1), McCann (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 10. 2B_Descalso (20), Marte (25), Altuve (29). HR_Marte (11), off Morton; Escobar (22), off Devenski; Reddick (14), off Godley. RBIs_Escobar (82), Peralta (81), Marte 2 (54), Altuve 2 (56), Gonzalez 2 (63), Gurriel 3 (74), Reddick (43). SB_Altuve (16), Correa (3). SF_Peralta. S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Souza Jr., Walker 2); Houston 6 (Gurriel, Correa 3, McCann 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Houston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Gonzalez, Bregman. GIDP_McCann.
DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 14-10
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|6
|1
|89
|4.79
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.61
|Bracho
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|37
|3.18
|Lopez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10.12
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 15-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|70
|3.15
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.89
|Devenski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.32
|Peacock
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|25
|3.08
Sherfy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 1-0, Bracho 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Morton (Pollock), Sherfy (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:17. A_38,345 (41,168).
