Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4

September 15, 2018 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .263
Brito cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Stewart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .296
Vargas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .299
Owings 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Descalso dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .226
Marte 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .253
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Kivlehan lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162
Walker 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Totals 32 4 6 4 1 11
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .266
Altuve 2b 3 3 2 2 1 0 .318
1-Straw pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .295
Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .246
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .279
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239
White dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .300
a-Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Reddick rf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .238
Kemp lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Totals 34 10 12 8 8 5
Arizona 000 110 011— 4 6 2
Houston 011 303 20x—10 12 1

a-popped out for White in the 8th.

1-ran for Altuve in the 7th.

E_Souza Jr. (3), Bracho (1), McCann (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 10. 2B_Descalso (20), Marte (25), Altuve (29). HR_Marte (11), off Morton; Escobar (22), off Devenski; Reddick (14), off Godley. RBIs_Escobar (82), Peralta (81), Marte 2 (54), Altuve 2 (56), Gonzalez 2 (63), Gurriel 3 (74), Reddick (43). SB_Altuve (16), Correa (3). SF_Peralta. S_Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Souza Jr., Walker 2); Houston 6 (Gurriel, Correa 3, McCann 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Houston 4 for 13.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Gonzalez, Bregman. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 14-10 3 2-3 7 5 4 6 1 89 4.79
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 20 2.61
Bracho 1 2-3 4 3 2 2 3 37 3.18
Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.12
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 15-3 6 3 2 2 0 7 70 3.15
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.89
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.32
Peacock 1 2 1 1 1 3 25 3.08

Sherfy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 1-0, Bracho 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Morton (Pollock), Sherfy (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:17. A_38,345 (41,168).

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus