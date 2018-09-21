Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 11, Angels 3

September 21, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 4 1 1 3
Jose.Fr 1b 4 1 1 0 K.Tcker lf 0 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss-3b 4 1 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 White dh 5 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 M.Gnzal lf-ss 2 2 1 0
F.Arcia c 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 2 3 7
S.Jhnsn ph 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0
Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 1 2 0
Mrsnick cf 3 1 0 1
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 35 11 11 11
Los Angeles 000 002 100— 3
Houston 402 010 04x—11

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 5. 2B_Jose.Fernandez (7). 3B_Simmons (5). HR_Trout (37), Springer (21), Gurriel 2 (12). S_Marisnick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,9-10 3 5 6 6 3 5
Cole 2 3 1 1 0 0
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bridwell 1 3 4 4 1 0
Houston
Cole W,15-5 7 6 3 3 0 12
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Deetz 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Deetz (Johnson). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_39,977 (41,168).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation