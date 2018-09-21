Listen Live Sports

Astros 11, Angels 3

September 21, 2018 11:25 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Fernandez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .316
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .259
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Arcia c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .225
a-Johnson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .173
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .266
Tucker lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .314
Bregman ss-3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .289
White dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .289
Gonzalez lf-ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .251
Gurriel 1b 4 2 3 7 0 0 .283
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
1-Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Maldonado c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .230
Marisnick cf 3 1 0 1 0 1 .201
Totals 35 11 11 11 4 8
Los Angeles 000 002 100— 3 6 0
Houston 402 010 04x—11 11 0

a-hit by pitch for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 5. 2B_Fernandez (7). 3B_Simmons (5). HR_Trout (37), off G.Cole; Gurriel (11), off Heaney; Gurriel (12), off Heaney; Springer (21), off Bridwell. RBIs_Trout 2 (74), Arcia (21), Springer 3 (67), Gurriel 7 (81), Marisnick (25). S_Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart); Houston 3 (Bregman, Maldonado 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Davis.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 3 5 6 6 3 5 60 4.21
T.Cole 2 3 1 1 0 0 31 3.03
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.69
Bridwell 1 3 4 4 1 0 25 20.65
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
G.Cole 7 6 3 3 0 12 102 2.92
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00
Deetz 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 7.71

HBP_Deetz (Johnson). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:56. A_39,977 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

