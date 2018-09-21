Astros 11, Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Fernandez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .316 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .259 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Arcia c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .225 a-Johnson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .173 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 14

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .266 Tucker lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .314 Bregman ss-3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .289 White dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .289 Gonzalez lf-ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .251 Gurriel 1b 4 2 3 7 0 0 .283 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 1-Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Maldonado c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .230 Marisnick cf 3 1 0 1 0 1 .201 Totals 35 11 11 11 4 8

Los Angeles 000 002 100— 3 6 0 Houston 402 010 04x—11 11 0

a-hit by pitch for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 5. 2B_Fernandez (7). 3B_Simmons (5). HR_Trout (37), off G.Cole; Gurriel (11), off Heaney; Gurriel (12), off Heaney; Springer (21), off Bridwell. RBIs_Trout 2 (74), Arcia (21), Springer 3 (67), Gurriel 7 (81), Marisnick (25). S_Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart); Houston 3 (Bregman, Maldonado 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Davis.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 3 5 6 6 3 5 60 4.21 T.Cole 2 3 1 1 0 0 31 3.03 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 4.69 Bridwell 1 3 4 4 1 0 25 20.65 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA G.Cole 7 6 3 3 0 12 102 2.92 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00 Deetz 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 7.71

HBP_Deetz (Johnson). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:56. A_39,977 (41,168).

