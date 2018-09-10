Astros 3, Tigers 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|White 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|1-Reddick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Gonzalez lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|11
|Houston
|003
|000
|000—3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
1-ran for White in the 8th.
E_Bregman (15), Rodriguez (7). LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (40), Goodrum (27). RBIs_White (35), Gonzalez (60), Castellanos (79), Lugo (5). SF_Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gonzalez, Gattis 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Martinez). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Correa, Gonzalez. LIDP_Martinez, Jones.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve), (Gonzalez, Reddick).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 15-9
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|104
|2.72
|Pressly, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.76
|Osuna, S, 16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 4-10
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|7
|85
|4.65
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.76
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.51
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.34
WP_Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:42. A_19,711 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.