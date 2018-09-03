Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Angels 2

September 3, 2018 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 3 2 .225
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .275
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .306
Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Fernandez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Ward 3b 3 2 1 0 0 2 .207
Arcia c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Marte 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .209
Young Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Totals 34 2 7 2 5 12
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .254
Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Correa ss 1 0 0 1 3 0 .249
White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
1-Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Gonzalez lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Kemp cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .282
Reddick lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 31 4 7 4 6 4
Los Angeles 000 101 000—2 7 0
Houston 002 010 10x—4 7 0

1-ran for White in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (24), White (7). HR_Springer (20), off Ohtani; Bregman (27), off Tazawa. RBIs_Fletcher (23), Marte (18), Springer 2 (63), Bregman (88), Correa (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Trout 2, Simmons 2, Arcia); Houston 4 (White, Gurriel 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 9; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Fletcher.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, L, 4-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 49 3.31
Johnson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 3.62
Despaigne 0 2 1 1 2 0 23 6.40
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 4.74
Tazawa 1 2 1 1 1 0 26 9.00
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 9.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 13-5 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 9 113 2.86
Sipp 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.20
Smith, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18
Pressly, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.89
Rondon, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.09
Osuna, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.54

Despaigne pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Sipp 2-0, Smith 3-1. HBP_Cole (Ward), Smith (Fletcher). WP_Pressly. PB_Maldonado (13).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_41,506 (41,168).

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

