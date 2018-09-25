Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

September 25, 2018 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Altuve dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Bregman ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .289
Gonzalez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .249
Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291
White 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .294
Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272
a-Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .230
Marisnick cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Totals 36 4 8 4 2 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
c-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Alford cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .339
Morales dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
b-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Diaz ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .266
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .294
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7
Houston 200 002 000—4 8 0
Toronto 001 000 000—1 6 3

a-out on sacrifice fly for Kemp in the 6th. b-struck out for Morales in the 6th. c-struck out for Davis in the 7th.

E_Davis (1), Solarte (9), Jansen (2). LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Davis (1), Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), off Gaviglio; McKinney (6), off James. RBIs_Bregman 2 (103), White (42), Gattis (78), McKinney (13). SF_Gattis.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 3, Reddick); Toronto 4 (Morales, Jansen, Smoak 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Toronto 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Altuve, Springer. GIDP_Davis, Urena.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Bregman, White).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
James, W, 2-0 5 4 1 1 1 3 65 2.57
Sipp, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.91
McHugh, H, 11 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 2.05
Pressly, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.57
Rondon, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.26
Osuna, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.43
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, L, 3-9 5 6 4 3 2 3 83 5.19
Fernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.79
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.71
Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 1.59
Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.71
Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.32

Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 3-0, Fernandez 2-0, Barnes 3-1. HBP_James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailors and Marines arrive in Singapore

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore