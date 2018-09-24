Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

|Houston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grrl Jr ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J..Dvis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 3b-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Morales ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKnney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|Houston
|121
|000
|001—5
|Toronto
|000
|210
|000—3
E_Solarte (8), J..Davis (3). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_B.McCann (6), Reddick (16), Pillar (15).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel W,12-11
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Smith H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris H,15
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,19-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Estrada L,7-14
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Estrada.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).
