Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

September 24, 2018 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis lf 3 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Bregman ss 4 0 1 1 Grrl Jr ss 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 Solarte 3b 4 0 2 1
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2
J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b-ss 2 0 1 0
T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd dh 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 0 Morales ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Maile c 3 1 1 0
McKnney ph 1 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 4 0 3 0
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 11 3
Houston 121 000 001—5
Toronto 000 210 000—3

E_Solarte (8), J..Davis (3). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_B.McCann (6), Reddick (16), Pillar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel W,12-11 5 7 3 3 3 5
Smith H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Harris H,15 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Sipp H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Peacock H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Estrada L,7-14 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 1
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 2

Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Estrada.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday