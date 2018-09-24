Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|J..Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|1
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jo.Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|c-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.249
|Diaz 3b-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Hernandez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Morales ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Urena 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|3
|9
|Houston
|121
|000
|001—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|210
|000—3
|11
|1
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 6th. b-struck out for Maile in the 9th. c-flied out for Jo.Davis in the 9th.
E_J..Davis (3), Solarte (8). LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_McCann (6), off Estrada; Reddick (16), off Estrada; Pillar (15), off Keuchel. RBIs_Altuve (61), Bregman (101), Gurriel (85), McCann (22), Reddick (46), Pillar 2 (58), Solarte (54).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCann, Reddick 2); Toronto 3 (Jo.Davis, Pillar 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Toronto 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Hernandez.
DP_Houston 3 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel), (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Sipp, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 12-11
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|86
|3.75
|Smith, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.43
|Harris, H, 15
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.56
|Sipp, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.96
|Peacock, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.11
|Pressly, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.58
|Osuna, S, 19-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.50
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 7-14
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|93
|5.64
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.73
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.67
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.72
|Biagini
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|5.81
Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0, Sipp 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Estrada.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.