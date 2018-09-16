Listen Live Sports

Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4

September 16, 2018 5:40 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Peralta lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .298
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .299
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .267
Descalso dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .244
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207
a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Totals 30 4 5 4 2 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .268
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .319
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
White dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Correa ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .242
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240
Maldonado c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .226
Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .284
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Totals 34 5 12 4 3 3
Arizona 000 001 003—4 5 1
Houston 100 001 21x—5 12 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th.

E_Marte (7). LOB_Arizona 3, Houston 9. 2B_White (11), Correa (19). HR_Peralta (28), off Verlander; Descalso (13), off Osuna; Reddick (15), off Greinke. RBIs_Peralta (82), Escobar (83), Descalso 2 (57), Altuve (57), White (39), Reddick (44), Maldonado (44). SB_Kemp (9). SF_Escobar. S_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Mathis); Houston 6 (Altuve, White 2, Correa 2, Maldonado). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Bregman, Altuve. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 14-10 6 1-3 8 4 4 2 2 98 3.20
Bradley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 24 3.64
Boxberger 1 2 1 0 1 1 22 4.47
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 16-9 7 3 1 1 1 11 101 2.67
Pressly, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.67
McHugh 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 11 2.15
Osuna, S, 18-19 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-1, Osuna 2-2. HBP_Bradley (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_37,889 (41,168).

