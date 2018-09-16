Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Peralta lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Descalso dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|4
|3
|3
|Arizona
|000
|001
|003—4
|5
|1
|Houston
|100
|001
|21x—5
|12
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th.
E_Marte (7). LOB_Arizona 3, Houston 9. 2B_White (11), Correa (19). HR_Peralta (28), off Verlander; Descalso (13), off Osuna; Reddick (15), off Greinke. RBIs_Peralta (82), Escobar (83), Descalso 2 (57), Altuve (57), White (39), Reddick (44), Maldonado (44). SB_Kemp (9). SF_Escobar. S_Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Mathis); Houston 6 (Altuve, White 2, Correa 2, Maldonado). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Ahmed, Bregman, Altuve. GIDP_Bregman.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 14-10
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|98
|3.20
|Bradley
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.64
|Boxberger
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.47
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 16-9
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|101
|2.67
|Pressly, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.67
|McHugh
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|2.15
|Osuna, S, 18-19
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-1, Osuna 2-2. HBP_Bradley (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:09. A_37,889 (41,168).
