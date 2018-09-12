Astros 5, Tigers 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .296 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 White 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .303 Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .239 Gonzalez lf-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Marisnick cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .208 Totals 34 5 9 5 2 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .227 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Castellanos dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .294 Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .210 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221 Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Reyes cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Totals 33 4 5 4 5 14

Houston 001 040 000—5 9 1 Detroit 001 100 200—4 5 1

E_Correa (6), Rodriguez (9). LOB_Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (50), Gonzalez (23), Stewart (1). HR_McCann (8), off Cole; Castellanos (21), off James. RBIs_Bregman 3 (100), White (38), Gonzalez (61), Castellanos 2 (81), Mahtook (22), McCann (35). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_White.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Correa 2, Gattis); Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Adduci, Reyes). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Springer.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 14-5 5 3 2 2 4 9 99 2.88 James, H, 2 3 2 2 2 1 4 38 4.22 Pressly, S, 1-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.71 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 0-4 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 89 6.14 Baez 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 30 0.00 Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.92 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.78

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0. HBP_Norris (White).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_22,666 (41,297).

