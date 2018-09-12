Astros 5, Tigers 4

Houston Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 3 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 1 1 2 White 1b 2 0 0 1 Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0 Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 1 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 0 2 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 2 0 V.Reyes cf 3 1 0 0 Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 5 4

Houston 001 040 000—5 Detroit 001 100 200—4

E_Ro.Rodriguez (9), Correa (6). LOB_Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (50), M.Gonzalez (23), Christ.Stewart (1). HR_Castellanos (21), J.McCann (8). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole W,14-5 5 3 2 2 4 9 James H,2 3 2 2 2 1 4 Pressly S,1-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Norris L,0-4 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 Baez 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Norris (White).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_22,666 (41,297).

