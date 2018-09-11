Astros 5, Tigers 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .318 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Gonzalez lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Reddick rf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .239 White dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .307 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Kemp cf 2 1 2 2 1 0 .289 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Totals 34 5 7 5 4 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .228 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .250 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247 1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .234 a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Saltalamacchia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .217 Lugo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Jones cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .206 Totals 33 4 7 4 5 12

Houston 120 200 000—5 7 0 Detroit 000 400 000—4 7 2

a-grounded out for Greiner in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (14), Rodriguez (8). LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Candelario (27), Goodrum (28). HR_Altuve (12), off Zimmermann; Kemp (6), off Zimmermann; White (12), off Zimmermann; Jones (11), off Valdez. RBIs_Altuve (54), White 2 (37), Kemp 2 (30), Lugo (6), Jones 3 (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Bregman, Correa, White 2); Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Greiner. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 4 5 4 4 4 3 92 2.66 Harris, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 3.81 Smith, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.95 Rondon, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 2.15 McHugh, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.92 Osuna, S, 17-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.43 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 7-7 5 6 5 4 1 3 97 4.17 Farmer 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 20 4.65 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.66 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.24 Alcantara 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.42 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Alcantara 3-1. HBP_Coleman 2 (Bregman,Gurriel). PB_Greiner (3).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:29. A_19,432 (41,297).

