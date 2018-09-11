Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Tigers 4

September 11, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .318
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Gonzalez lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Reddick rf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .239
White dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .307
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Kemp cf 2 1 2 2 1 0 .289
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Totals 34 5 7 5 4 4
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .250
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247
1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .234
a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Saltalamacchia c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .217
Lugo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Jones cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .206
Totals 33 4 7 4 5 12
Houston 120 200 000—5 7 0
Detroit 000 400 000—4 7 2

a-grounded out for Greiner in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (14), Rodriguez (8). LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Candelario (27), Goodrum (28). HR_Altuve (12), off Zimmermann; Kemp (6), off Zimmermann; White (12), off Zimmermann; Jones (11), off Valdez. RBIs_Altuve (54), White 2 (37), Kemp 2 (30), Lugo (6), Jones 3 (33).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Bregman, Correa, White 2); Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 6.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Greiner. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 4 5 4 4 4 3 92 2.66
Harris, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 16 3.81
Smith, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.95
Rondon, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 2.15
McHugh, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.92
Osuna, S, 17-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.43
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 7-7 5 6 5 4 1 3 97 4.17
Farmer 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 20 4.65
Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.66
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.24
Alcantara 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.42
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Alcantara 3-1. HBP_Coleman 2 (Bregman,Gurriel). PB_Greiner (3).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:29. A_19,432 (41,297).

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman