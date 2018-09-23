Astros 6, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Arcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Briceno ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Cowart 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|S.Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|White 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|1-Straw pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez lf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|4
|1
|Houston
|301
|010
|10x—6
|12
|0
a-homered for Arcia in the 6th.
1-ran for White in the 7th.
E_Hermosillo (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 9. 2B_Upton (17), Cowart (6), Gonzalez (25). HR_Briceno (4), off Valdez; Gurriel (13), off Skaggs. RBIs_Briceno (9), Gurriel 2 (84), Gonzalez (67), Gattis 2 (77), Reddick (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Hermosillo, S.Johnson); Houston 5 (Reddick, Maldonado 4). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Houston 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Gonzalez. GIDP_Altuve, Gonzalez.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Marte), (Cowart, S.Johnson, Marte).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, L, 8-9
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|54
|3.91
|Tazawa
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|7.42
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
|J.Johnson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.82
|McGuire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.08
|Despaigne
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|6.75
|Jerez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|5.84
|Almonte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|12.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.18
|Valdez, W, 4-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|95
|2.08
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.07
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_Tazawa 2-0, Jerez 3-1. HBP_Valdez (Upton), Skaggs (White). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_43,247 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.