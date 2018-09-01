Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Angels 3

September 1, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .227
Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Trout dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Cowart lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .131
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Fernandez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Ward 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Arcia c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .251
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .290
Correa ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
White dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .308
Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
McCann c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .203
Kemp lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .285
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 32 7 8 5 1 4
Los Angeles 030 000 000—3 4 4
Houston 001 001 05x—7 8 0

E_Upton (4), Arcia 2 (2), Young Jr. (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 4. 2B_White (6), Gonzalez (22). HR_Calhoun (18), off James; Bregman (26), off Pena. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (54), Bregman (87), Correa (60), White 2 (29), McCann (18). SB_Fletcher (2). SF_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Simmons, Cowart); Houston 3 (Springer 2, McCann). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Trout.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena 7 5 2 1 0 3 94 4.19
Bedrosian, L, 5-4, BS, 7-8 2-3 2 3 2 0 1 17 3.59
Robles 1-3 1 2 0 1 0 21 4.11
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
James 5 3 3 3 3 9 91 5.40
Peacock 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 3.05
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.20
Smith, W, 5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.20
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-2. WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_41,622 (41,168).

