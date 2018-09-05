Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Twins 1

September 5, 2018 11:45 pm
 
Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 5 3 3 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 2 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0
Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 1
Garver c 3 0 1 0 Bregman ss 3 1 2 5
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 J..Dvis pr-3b 0 0 0 0
G.Petit ph-3b 1 0 0 0 White 1b 5 0 0 0
Adranza 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b-ss 3 0 1 1
Kepler cf-rf 4 0 2 0 B.McCnn c 1 1 0 0
Astdllo dh 2 1 1 1 Stassi c 0 0 0 0
Mauer ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Gimenez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 1 2
Field rf 2 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 0 0
Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 31 9 9 9
Minnesota 000 010 000—1
Houston 002 211 03x—9

DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (25), Altuve (28), Bregman (47). HR_Astudillo (2), Bregman (29), Gattis (25). CS_J.Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi L,5-10 4 2-3 4 5 5 4 4
Vasquez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 2
Drake 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Belisle 1 2 3 3 2 1
Houston
Valdez W,3-1 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 5
Harris H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Deetz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

T.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Odorizzi (McCann). WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:21. A_31,011 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

