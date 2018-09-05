Astros 9, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|c-Petit ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Adrianza 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Astudillo dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Mauer ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|d-Gimenez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Field rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|b-Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.318
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|0
|.298
|1-Davis pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|White 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Gurriel 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|McCann c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|Houston
|002
|211
|03x—9
|9
|0
a-flied out for Astudillo in the 7th. b-walked for Field in the 7th. c-struck out for Austin in the 8th. d-flied out for Mauer in the 9th.
1-ran for Bregman in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (25), Altuve (28), Bregman (47). HR_Astudillo (2), off Valdez; Bregman (29), off Odorizzi; Gattis (25), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Astudillo (5), Altuve (52), Bregman 5 (96), Gurriel (68), Gattis 2 (73). CS_Polanco (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Adrianza, Field 2); Houston 4 (Bregman, White, Reddick 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Astudillo, Grossman. GIDP_Garver, McCann, Gattis.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Polanco, Austin), (Petit, Forsythe, Adrianza); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 5-10
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|94
|4.57
|Vasquez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Curtiss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|21.60
|Drake
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6.00
|Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.12
|Belisle
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|29
|8.62
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|88
|1.37
|Harris, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.88
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.10
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.98
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.18
|Deetz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vasquez 2-0, Rogers 1-0, Belisle 1-0, Harris 2-0, Deetz 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (McCann). WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:21. A_31,011 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.