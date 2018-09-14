Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

At A G%)

September 14, 2018 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4

Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire 5, Trenton 1

Advertisement
Akron 3 Altoona 1

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Akron 2, Altoona 1, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 7: Altoona 8, Akron 5

Saturday, Sept. 8: Akron 9, Altoona, 0

Championship
(Best-of-5)
New Hampshire 3, Akron 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11: New Hampshire 3, Akron 1, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 12: New Hampshire 6, Akron 1

Friday, Sept. 14: New Hampshire 8, Akron 5

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established