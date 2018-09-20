Athletics 10, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Jhnsn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|F.Arcia pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blash rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Cowart 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bea.Tyl ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|Oakland
|000
|630
|10x—10
E_J.Marte (4). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR_Piscotty (25). SB_Laureano (7). SF_Laureano (2), Lucroy (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pena L,3-5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Bridwell
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Despaigne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|McGuire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|Anderson W,4-5
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Despaigne (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:23. A_16,425 (46,765).
