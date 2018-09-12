Athletics 10, Orioles 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|b-Barreto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Joyce ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|e-Canha ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|f-Fowler ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Martini lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|g-Taylor ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|10
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Valera 2b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|c-Sisco ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Andreoli lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Joseph 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Nunez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Stewart lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peterson 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Oakland
|0010
|000
|000—10
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|1
|0
a-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. c-struck out for Mancini in the 7th. d-lined out for K.Davis in the 8th. e-lined out for Olson in the 8th. f-walked for Piscotty in the 8th. g-struck out for Lucroy in the 9th.
E_Lowrie (4). LOB_Oakland 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Laureano (8), Chapman (39). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Olson (26), off Cashner. RBIs_Chapman 3 (63), Lowrie (90), K.Davis (110), Olson 3 (72), Lucroy 2 (47). SB_Laureano (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (K.Davis 3, Semien, Lucroy, Barreto). RISP_Oakland 7 for 20; .
Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Beckham.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.94
|Mengden, W, 7-6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|4.06
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.06
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.84
|Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 4-15
|2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|1
|52
|5.29
|Carroll
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|8.10
|Gilmartin
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|3.86
|Meisinger
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|6.28
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.86
Cashner pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored_Carroll 1-1. WP_Carroll, Meisinger.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:39. A_10,480 (45,971).
