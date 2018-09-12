Athletics 10, Orioles 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 5 1 3 0 1 1 .293 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .282 a-Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .274 b-Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 d-Joyce ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .241 e-Canha ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 f-Fowler ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .259 Martini lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .274 Lucroy c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .243 g-Taylor ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 42 10 15 10 4 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Valera 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239 c-Sisco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Jones rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Andreoli lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Joseph 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Nunez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Stewart lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Peterson 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Totals 28 0 1 0 1 5

Oakland 0010 000 000—10 15 1 Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 1 0

a-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. c-struck out for Mancini in the 7th. d-lined out for K.Davis in the 8th. e-lined out for Olson in the 8th. f-walked for Piscotty in the 8th. g-struck out for Lucroy in the 9th.

E_Lowrie (4). LOB_Oakland 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Laureano (8), Chapman (39). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Olson (26), off Cashner. RBIs_Chapman 3 (63), Lowrie (90), K.Davis (110), Olson 3 (72), Lucroy 2 (47). SB_Laureano (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (K.Davis 3, Semien, Lucroy, Barreto). RISP_Oakland 7 for 20; .

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Beckham.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.94 Mengden, W, 7-6 5 0 0 0 1 3 56 4.06 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.06 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.84 Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 4-15 2 8 8 8 1 1 52 5.29 Carroll 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 8.10 Gilmartin 3 3 0 0 1 2 54 3.86 Meisinger 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 6.28 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.86

Cashner pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Carroll 1-1. WP_Carroll, Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_10,480 (45,971).

