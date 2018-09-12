Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 10, Orioles 0

September 12, 2018 10:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 5 1 3 0 1 1 .293
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .282
a-Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .274
b-Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
d-Joyce ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .241
e-Canha ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
f-Fowler ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .259
Martini lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .274
Lucroy c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .243
g-Taylor ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 42 10 15 10 4 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Valera 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239
c-Sisco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Jones rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Andreoli lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Joseph 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Nunez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Stewart lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Peterson 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201
Totals 28 0 1 0 1 5
Oakland 0010 000 000—10 15 1
Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 1 0

a-struck out for Chapman in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. c-struck out for Mancini in the 7th. d-lined out for K.Davis in the 8th. e-lined out for Olson in the 8th. f-walked for Piscotty in the 8th. g-struck out for Lucroy in the 9th.

E_Lowrie (4). LOB_Oakland 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Laureano (8), Chapman (39). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Olson (26), off Cashner. RBIs_Chapman 3 (63), Lowrie (90), K.Davis (110), Olson 3 (72), Lucroy 2 (47). SB_Laureano (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (K.Davis 3, Semien, Lucroy, Barreto). RISP_Oakland 7 for 20; .

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Beckham.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.94
Mengden, W, 7-6 5 0 0 0 1 3 56 4.06
Dull 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.06
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.84
Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 4-15 2 8 8 8 1 1 52 5.29
Carroll 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 8.10
Gilmartin 3 3 0 0 1 2 54 3.86
Meisinger 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 6.28
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.86

Cashner pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Carroll 1-1. WP_Carroll, Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_10,480 (45,971).

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman