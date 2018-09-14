Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 2, Rays 1

September 14, 2018 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
a-Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
1-Fowler pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
c-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251
Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Semien ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Totals 32 2 3 2 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .296
Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .293
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263
d-Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263
e-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Totals 33 1 6 1 4 7
Oakland 000 100 000 1—2 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1 6 1

a-grounded out for Martini in the 4th. b-reached on error for Canha in the 6th. c-popped out for Fowler in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Adames in the 9th. e-lined out for Ciuffo in the 10th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.

E_Adames (13). LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_Davis (42), off Schultz. RBIs_Davis (111), Olson (74), Wendle (52). CS_Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Piscotty); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames 2, Bauers). RISP_Oakland 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Lowrie, Lucroy.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames, Roe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson 5 4 1 1 2 3 73 3.17
Kelley 1 2 0 0 1 2 17 2.40
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.94
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.14
Treinen, W, 7-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 29 0.85
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 3.31
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.58
Yarbrough 2 2 1 1 1 2 32 3.79
Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.66
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.08
Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.82
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.10
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.15
Schultz, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.76

HBP_Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established