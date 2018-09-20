Athletics 21, Angels 3

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 1 1 0 0 Martini lf 6 3 3 2 Hrmsllo cf 1 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 2 Jose.Fr 1b 4 0 2 1 Pinder ph-3b 1 1 1 1 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 S.Jhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 1 Briceno c 1 0 0 0 Bea.Tyl ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 2 1 1 Yng Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Canha 1b 1 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 2 2 4 Blash rf 1 0 0 0 Fowler pr-rf-cf 2 1 0 0 F.Arcia c-p 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 3 2 2 2 Cowart 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 1 3 5 Phegley c 5 3 3 1 Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 44 21 22 20

Los Angeles 001 001 001— 3 Oakland 005 706 30x—21

E_Simmons (10). DP_Los Angeles 3. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Hermosillo (4), Jose.Fernandez (6), M.Chapman (41), K.Davis (28), Laureano (10), Semien (34). HR_Trout (36), F.Arcia (6), Martini (1), Pinder (12), Piscotty (26).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Shoemaker L,2-2 2 2-3 5 5 5 2 4 Johnson 1 6 6 0 0 0 Tazawa 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Jerez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Almonte 0 3 5 5 2 0 McGuire 1 2 1 1 3 1 Oakland Jackson W,6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 7 Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kiekhefer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hatcher 1 1 1 1 0 0

M.Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:22. A_17,217 (46,765).

