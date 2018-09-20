Athletics 21, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|Hrmsllo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Jose.Fr 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pinder ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|S.Jhnsn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bea.Tyl ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Yng Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Blash rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler pr-rf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c-p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Cowart 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Phegley c
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|44
|21
|22
|20
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|001—
|3
|Oakland
|005
|706
|30x—21
E_Simmons (10). DP_Los Angeles 3. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Hermosillo (4), Jose.Fernandez (6), M.Chapman (41), K.Davis (28), Laureano (10), Semien (34). HR_Trout (36), F.Arcia (6), Martini (1), Pinder (12), Piscotty (26).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker L,2-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Johnson
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tazawa
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jerez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almonte
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|McGuire
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Oakland
|Jackson W,6-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Pagan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiekhefer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
M.Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:22. A_17,217 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.