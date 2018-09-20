Listen Live Sports

Athletics 21, Angels 3

September 20, 2018 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 1 1 0 0 Martini lf 6 3 3 2
Hrmsllo cf 1 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 2
Jose.Fr 1b 4 0 2 1 Pinder ph-3b 1 1 1 1
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1
S.Jhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 1
Briceno c 1 0 0 0 Bea.Tyl ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 2 1 1
Yng Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Canha 1b 1 0 1 0
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 2 2 4
Blash rf 1 0 0 0 Fowler pr-rf-cf 2 1 0 0
F.Arcia c-p 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 3 2 2 2
Cowart 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 1 3 5
Phegley c 5 3 3 1
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 44 21 22 20
Los Angeles 001 001 001— 3
Oakland 005 706 30x—21

E_Simmons (10). DP_Los Angeles 3. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Hermosillo (4), Jose.Fernandez (6), M.Chapman (41), K.Davis (28), Laureano (10), Semien (34). HR_Trout (36), F.Arcia (6), Martini (1), Pinder (12), Piscotty (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Shoemaker L,2-2 2 2-3 5 5 5 2 4
Johnson 1 6 6 0 0 0
Tazawa 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Jerez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Almonte 0 3 5 5 2 0
McGuire 1 2 1 1 3 1
Oakland
Jackson W,6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 7
Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kiekhefer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hatcher 1 1 1 1 0 0

M.Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:22. A_17,217 (46,765).

