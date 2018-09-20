Athletics 21, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Fernandez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|S.Johnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Young Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Blash rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Arcia c-p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Cowart 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|b-Barreto ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|c-Taylor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Olson 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.246
|Canha 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Fowler pr-rf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Laureano cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|d-Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.258
|Phegley c
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|44
|21
|22
|20
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|001—
|3
|5
|1
|Oakland
|005
|706
|30x—21
|22
|0
a-walked for Chapman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lowrie in the 6th. c-walked for Davis in the 6th. d-popped out for Laureano in the 7th.
1-ran for Piscotty in the 6th.
E_Simmons (10). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Fernandez (6), Hermosillo (4), Chapman (41), Davis (28), Laureano (10), Semien (34). HR_Trout (36), off Jackson; Arcia (6), off Hatcher; Piscotty (26), off Shoemaker; Martini (1), off Arcia; Pinder (12), off Arcia. RBIs_Fernandez (10), Trout (72), Arcia (20), Martini 2 (16), Chapman 2 (66), Lowrie (94), Davis (116), Olson (77), Piscotty 4 (85), Laureano 2 (18), Semien 5 (61), Phegley (15), Pinder (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Upton, Briceno); Oakland 3 (Semien, Fowler 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Oakland 12 for 17.
Runners moved up_Trout, S.Johnson, Barreto. LIDP_Phegley. GIDP_Fowler, Barreto.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Fernandez), (Cowart, S.Johnson, Fernandez), (S.Johnson, Cowart, Fernandez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, L, 2-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|63
|5.48
|Arcia
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|9.00
|J.Johnson
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.73
|Tazawa
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7.62
|Jerez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.00
|Almonte
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|22
|14.40
|McGuire
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|31
|6.25
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 6-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|98
|3.18
|Pagan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.37
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.77
|Kiekhefer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.80
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.21
Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Tazawa 2-2, McGuire 1-1, Pagan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:22. A_17,217 (46,765).
