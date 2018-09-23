Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, Twins 2

September 23, 2018 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 3 0 1 1 Martini lf 1 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Canha ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0
Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Austin dh 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 4 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0
Astdllo c 4 1 3 1 Lureano cf 4 1 1 0
G.Petit 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 2
Lucroy c 3 0 2 0
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Fowler pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 8 2
Minnesota 001 000 100—2
Oakland 000 020 001—3

E_J.Polanco (13). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Adrianza (22), Astudillo (2), Piscotty (41), Lucroy (21). HR_Semien (13). SB_Kepler (4). CS_J.Polanco (6). SF_Mauer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
De Jong 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 0
Vasquez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Littell 2 2 0 0 0 1
Duffey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hildenberger L,4-5 2-3 1 1 0 1 2
Oakland
Fiers 6 4 1 1 1 5
Familia BS,6 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rodney 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Treinen W,9-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Littell pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Vasquez (Canha). WP_De Jong, Hildenberger.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_36,731 (46,765).

