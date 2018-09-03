Athletics 6, Yankees 3

New York Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn rf 4 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1 A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 1 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 1 G.Sanch c 3 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0 G.Trres 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0 Canha cf 3 1 1 1 N.Wlker ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 6 10 5

New York 120 000 000—3 Oakland 310 110 00x—6

E_Lucroy (9), Andujar (15). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Gardner (19), Semien (32), M.Chapman (34), Piscotty (37), Lucroy (20). HR_Voit (7), Canha (16). SB_McCutchen (14). CS_Gardner (2). SF_A.Hicks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Sabathia L,7-6 3 1-3 7 5 4 2 4 Cole 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loaisiga 2 1 0 0 0 4 Oakland Cahill W,6-3 5 4 3 2 1 3 Trivino H,20 1 0 0 0 0 3 Petit H,14 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Buchter H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Familia H,6 1 0 0 0 2 2 Treinen S,36-40 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_40,546 (46,765).

