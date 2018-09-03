Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Athletics 6, Yankees 3

September 3, 2018 7:29 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Hicks cf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .251
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Sanchez c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .184
Torres 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .303
Hechavarria ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253
a-Walker ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 30 3 4 3 4 11
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282
Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .246
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .239
Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Canha cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Laureano cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Totals 34 6 10 5 3 10
New York 120 000 000—3 4 1
Oakland 310 110 00x—6 10 1

a-struck out for Hechavarria in the 7th.

E_Andujar (15), Lucroy (9). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Gardner (19), Semien (32), Chapman (34), Piscotty (37), Lucroy (20). HR_Voit (7), off Cahill; Canha (16), off Cole. RBIs_Hicks (66), Voit 2 (17), Chapman (54), Lowrie (86), Davis (106), Olson (66), Canha (46). SB_McCutchen (14). CS_Gardner (2). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McCutchen, Sanchez, Gardner); Oakland 6 (Semien, Piscotty, Canha 2, Lucroy 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 3 for 12.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 7-6 3 1-3 7 5 4 2 4 66 3.54
Cole 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 28 5.24
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.62
Loaisiga 2 1 0 0 0 4 25 2.70
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, W, 6-3 5 4 3 2 1 3 75 3.60
Trivino, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.15
Petit, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.29
Buchter, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.90
Familia, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.73
Treinen, S, 36-40 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.91

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Buchter 2-0. PB_Sanchez (11), Lucroy (10).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_40,546 (46,765).

