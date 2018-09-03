Athletics 6, Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Hicks cf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .251 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Sanchez c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .184 Torres 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .303 Hechavarria ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253 a-Walker ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 30 3 4 3 4 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .246 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264 Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .239 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Canha cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Laureano cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 34 6 10 5 3 10

New York 120 000 000—3 4 1 Oakland 310 110 00x—6 10 1

a-struck out for Hechavarria in the 7th.

E_Andujar (15), Lucroy (9). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Gardner (19), Semien (32), Chapman (34), Piscotty (37), Lucroy (20). HR_Voit (7), off Cahill; Canha (16), off Cole. RBIs_Hicks (66), Voit 2 (17), Chapman (54), Lowrie (86), Davis (106), Olson (66), Canha (46). SB_McCutchen (14). CS_Gardner (2). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McCutchen, Sanchez, Gardner); Oakland 6 (Semien, Piscotty, Canha 2, Lucroy 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 3 for 12.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, L, 7-6 3 1-3 7 5 4 2 4 66 3.54 Cole 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 28 5.24 Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.62 Loaisiga 2 1 0 0 0 4 25 2.70 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, W, 6-3 5 4 3 2 1 3 75 3.60 Trivino, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.15 Petit, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.29 Buchter, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.90 Familia, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.73 Treinen, S, 36-40 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.91

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Buchter 2-0. PB_Sanchez (11), Lucroy (10).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_40,546 (46,765).

