Athletics 7, Mariners 3

September 25, 2018 1:26 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .280
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 1 3 .267
Davis dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .249
Piscotty rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .270
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .204
1-Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .254
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .247
Semien ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .256
Lucroy c 3 2 2 1 0 1 .243
Totals 36 7 10 7 3 11
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Cano 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Zunino c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .201
Gordon 2b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .270
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8
Oakland 001 101 220—7 10 0
Seattle 100 002 000—3 6 0

a-singled for Canha in the 8th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_Lucroy (4), off Paxton; Lowrie (22), off Paxton; Davis (46), off Warren; Chapman (24), off Armstrong; Cano (10), off Mengden; Gordon (4), off Mengden. RBIs_Chapman 2 (68), Lowrie (95), Davis (120), Olson (79), Semien (65), Lucroy (51), Cano (47), Gordon 2 (34). CS_Gordon (12). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Span). RISP_Oakland 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Laureano.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 83 4.05
Buchter, W, 5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.89
Rodney, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.03
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.17
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.80
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 4 3 2 2 0 5 71 3.85
Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.27
Warren 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.26
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.99
Armstrong, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 16 1.46
Lawrence 0 3 2 2 0 0 10 7.97
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 11.02
Rumbelow 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 7.04

Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Duke 1-0, Grimm 2-1. HBP_Armstrong (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).

