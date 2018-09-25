Athletics 7, Mariners 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.267
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|1-Pinder pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.247
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Lucroy c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|3
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Cano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Gordon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|Oakland
|001
|101
|220—7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|100
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
a-singled for Canha in the 8th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_Lucroy (4), off Paxton; Lowrie (22), off Paxton; Davis (46), off Warren; Chapman (24), off Armstrong; Cano (10), off Mengden; Gordon (4), off Mengden. RBIs_Chapman 2 (68), Lowrie (95), Davis (120), Olson (79), Semien (65), Lucroy (51), Cano (47), Gordon 2 (34). CS_Gordon (12). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Span). RISP_Oakland 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Laureano.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|83
|4.05
|Buchter, W, 5-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.89
|Rodney, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.03
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.17
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.80
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|71
|3.85
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.27
|Warren
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.26
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.99
|Armstrong, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|1.46
|Lawrence
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|7.97
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|11.02
|Rumbelow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|7.04
Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Duke 1-0, Grimm 2-1. HBP_Armstrong (Lucroy).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).
