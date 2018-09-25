Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 7, Mariners 3

September 25, 2018 1:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lureano cf 5 0 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Cano 1b 4 1 1 1
K.Davis dh 5 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Pscotty rf 5 1 1 0 Span lf 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 2 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 2 1 1 2
Semien ss 3 0 0 1
Lucroy c 3 2 2 1
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 3 6 3
Oakland 001 101 220—7
Seattle 100 002 000—3

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_M.Chapman (24), Lowrie (22), K.Davis (46), Lucroy (4), Cano (10), D.Gordon (4). CS_D.Gordon (12). SF_Semien (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5
Buchter W,5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rodney H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Paxton 4 3 2 2 0 5
Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0
Warren 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1
Lawrence 0 3 2 2 0 0
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rumbelow 1 0 0 0 1 2

Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Armstrong (Lucroy).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday