Athletics 7, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Gamel ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Pinder lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.248
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|2
|7
|Seattle
|010
|400
|000—5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|500
|011
|00x—7
|13
|0
a-struck out for Maybin in the 6th.
E_Haniger (7). LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (33), Lowrie (35), Olson (30), Semien (30). HR_Cano (6), off Fiers; Cruz (33), off Fiers; Healy (24), off Fiers; Chapman (22), off Leake; Piscotty (19), off Leake. RBIs_Cano (30), Cruz (82), Healy 2 (65), Herrmann (5), Chapman (53), Davis (104), Olson (65), Piscotty 2 (63), Laureano (11), Semien (49). SB_Gordon (30). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Haniger, Cano); Oakland 5 (Fowler 2, Davis, Lucroy 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Span, Semien.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 8-9
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|2
|3
|96
|4.25
|Warren
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|2.93
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|66
|3.38
|Petit, W, 6-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.31
|Trivino, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.22
|Rodney, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.47
|Familia, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.82
|Treinen, S, 34-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.94
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Armstrong (Laureano). WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:07. A_17,942 (46,765).
