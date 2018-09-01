Athletics 7, Mariners 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf-cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Cano 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .284 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .266 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Healy 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .248 Herrmann c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 a-Gamel ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Gordon ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Totals 36 5 9 5 1 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Lowrie 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 3 .248 Olson 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .240 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .260 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .317 Semien ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .261 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 36 7 13 7 2 7

Seattle 010 400 000—5 9 1 Oakland 500 011 00x—7 13 0

a-struck out for Maybin in the 6th.

E_Haniger (7). LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (33), Lowrie (35), Olson (30), Semien (30). HR_Cano (6), off Fiers; Cruz (33), off Fiers; Healy (24), off Fiers; Chapman (22), off Leake; Piscotty (19), off Leake. RBIs_Cano (30), Cruz (82), Healy 2 (65), Herrmann (5), Chapman (53), Davis (104), Olson (65), Piscotty 2 (63), Laureano (11), Semien (49). SB_Gordon (30). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Haniger, Cano); Oakland 5 (Fowler 2, Davis, Lucroy 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Span, Semien.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 8-9 4 1-3 11 6 6 2 3 96 4.25 Warren 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 31 2.93 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 3 2-3 7 5 5 0 2 66 3.38 Petit, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.31 Trivino, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.22 Rodney, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.47 Familia, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.82 Treinen, S, 34-38 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.94

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Armstrong (Laureano). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:07. A_17,942 (46,765).

