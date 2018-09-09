Athletics 7, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Choo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.272
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|7
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.265
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Martini lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Texas
|102
|000
|000—3
|4
|2
|Oakland
|000
|510
|10x—7
|9
|0
a-walked for Phegley in the 4th. b-singled for Martini in the 6th.
E_Odor (9), Calhoun (2). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Laureano (7), Davis (27), Olson (32). HR_Piscotty (23), off Moore. RBIs_Odor (63), Mazara (74), Beltre (55), Laureano (14), Piscotty (74), Semien (56), Barreto (14), Martini (13). SB_DeShields 2 (20). CS_Odor (12). SF_Mazara.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Choo, Beltre); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Barreto). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Oakland 3 for 7.
GIDP_Beltre, Barreto.
DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|1.99
|Jurado, L, 2-5
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|34
|7.03
|Pelham
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|7.71
|Moore
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|7.04
|Bibens-Dirkx
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.44
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|6
|1
|53
|3.77
|Kelley, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.49
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.18
|Petit, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.14
|Buchter, H, 15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.03
|Trivino, H, 22
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.08
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.76
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Moore 1-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Springs (Martini). WP_Jurado. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:59. A_27,932 (46,765).
