Athletics 7, Rangers 3

September 9, 2018 7:32 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .208
Choo dh 2 1 0 0 2 2 .272
Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .265
Mazara rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .271
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .279
Profar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Totals 27 3 4 3 7 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .265
Davis dh 4 2 1 0 0 1 .248
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241
Semien ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Barreto 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
a-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .203
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Martini lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
b-Pinder ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Totals 32 7 9 5 3 6
Texas 102 000 000—3 4 2
Oakland 000 510 10x—7 9 0

a-walked for Phegley in the 4th. b-singled for Martini in the 6th.

E_Odor (9), Calhoun (2). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Laureano (7), Davis (27), Olson (32). HR_Piscotty (23), off Moore. RBIs_Odor (63), Mazara (74), Beltre (55), Laureano (14), Piscotty (74), Semien (56), Barreto (14), Martini (13). SB_DeShields 2 (20). CS_Odor (12). SF_Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Choo, Beltre); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Barreto). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Oakland 3 for 7.

GIDP_Beltre, Barreto.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 3 1 0 0 0 2 44 1.99
Jurado, L, 2-5 2-3 4 5 5 2 0 34 7.03
Pelham 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 7.71
Moore 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 34 7.04
Bibens-Dirkx 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.44
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 2 2-3 2 3 3 6 1 53 3.77
Kelley, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.49
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.18
Petit, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.14
Buchter, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.03
Trivino, H, 22 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.08
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.76
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Moore 1-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Springs (Martini). WP_Jurado. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:59. A_27,932 (46,765).

