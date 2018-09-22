Athletics 7, Twins 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.287
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Austin dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Petit 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|c-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Davis dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Piscotty rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|b-Canha ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|5
|11
|Minnesota
|000
|006
|000
|0—6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|210
|102
|000
|1—7
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-homered for Joyce in the 6th. c-lined out for Martini in the 6th.
E_Adrianza (8). LOB_Minnesota 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Polanco (16), Cave (14), Adrianza 2 (21), Chapman (42). HR_Grossman (5), off Trivino; Davis (44), off Berrios; Canha (17), off Moya; Davis (45), off Magill. RBIs_Polanco 3 (36), Grossman 2 (44), Adrianza (38), Davis 3 (119), Semien (62), Lucroy (50), Canha 2 (52). SB_Petit (3). SF_Semien, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Kepler, Astudillo); Oakland 4 (Chapman 2, Lowrie 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.
LIDP_Laureano.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Petit, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios
|5
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|8
|104
|3.93
|Moya
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.86
|May
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.74
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.74
|Magill, L, 3-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.03
|Bassitt
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|67
|3.09
|Trivino
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3.00
|Kelley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.11
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.03
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.12
|Treinen, W, 8-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.83
Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-1, Kelley 2-2. HBP_Bassitt (Cave), Berrios (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:21. A_27,558 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.