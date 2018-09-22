Athletics 7, Twins 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .273 Polanco ss 4 0 1 3 1 2 .287 Cave cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Grossman lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .272 Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .225 Austin dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Adrianza 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .253 Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Petit 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Totals 38 6 9 6 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290 c-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .267 Davis dh 5 2 2 3 0 1 .252 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Piscotty rf 2 2 0 0 1 1 .269 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .297 Semien ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .259 Lucroy c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .239 a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 b-Canha ph-lf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .249 Totals 32 7 7 7 5 11

Minnesota 000 006 000 0—6 9 1 Oakland 210 102 000 1—7 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-homered for Joyce in the 6th. c-lined out for Martini in the 6th.

E_Adrianza (8). LOB_Minnesota 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Polanco (16), Cave (14), Adrianza 2 (21), Chapman (42). HR_Grossman (5), off Trivino; Davis (44), off Berrios; Canha (17), off Moya; Davis (45), off Magill. RBIs_Polanco 3 (36), Grossman 2 (44), Adrianza (38), Davis 3 (119), Semien (62), Lucroy (50), Canha 2 (52). SB_Petit (3). SF_Semien, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Kepler, Astudillo); Oakland 4 (Chapman 2, Lowrie 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.

LIDP_Laureano.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Petit, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios 5 2-3 4 5 5 3 8 104 3.93 Moya 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.86 May 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 3.74 Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.74 Magill, L, 3-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 16 4.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 5.03 Bassitt 4 1 0 0 1 5 67 3.09 Trivino 0 4 4 4 0 0 12 3.00 Kelley 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.11 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.03 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.12 Treinen, W, 8-2 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.83

Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-1, Kelley 2-2. HBP_Bassitt (Cave), Berrios (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:21. A_27,558 (46,765).

