Athletics 8, Mariners 2

September 2, 2018 7:19 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .320
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Healy 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Gordon cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 35 2 8 2 2 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .261
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Piscotty rf 3 2 2 5 0 0 .262
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Pinder lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .262
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
a-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .203
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Totals 30 8 9 8 5 8
Seattle 100 000 010—2 8 1
Oakland 000 014 03x—8 9 0

a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 6th.

E_Zunino (2). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Haniger (31), Span (20), Seager (32), Pinder (11). HR_Piscotty (20), off Hernandez; Piscotty (21), off Grimm. RBIs_Cruz (84), Healy (67), Semien 2 (53), Lowrie (85), Piscotty 5 (68). SB_Semien (14). SF_Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Healy 2, Seager); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Oakland 4 for 9.

GIDP_Lowrie, Phegley.

DP_Seattle 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Healy), (Cano, Segura, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 8-13 5 4 4 4 2 3 70 5.55
Vincent 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 6 4.24
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.26
Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Cook 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 6.10
Pazos 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 3.10
Grimm 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 13.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, W, 5-3 6 3 1 1 2 2 77 2.91
Trivino 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.18
Rodney 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 23 2.60
Treinen, S, 35-39 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.92

Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Duke 2-0, Armstrong 3-1, Grimm 2-2, Treinen 2-0. WP_Hernandez 2. PB_Zunino (8).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53. A_21,497 (46,765).

