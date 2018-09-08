Athletics 8, Rangers 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Beltre dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Profar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.207
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|1
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.294
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.274
|Davis dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Canha 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Olson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Texas
|012
|100
|020—6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|200
|021
|12x—8
|9
|0
a-struck out for DeShields in the 9th.
E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Odor (23), Mazara (22), Chapman 2 (37), Lowrie (36), Piscotty (38). HR_Beltre (11), off Jackson; Profar (16), off Jackson; Beltre (12), off Rodney; Davis (41), off Mendez; Pinder (11), off Perez; Olson (25), off Martin. RBIs_Mazara 2 (73), Beltre 3 (54), Profar (70), Chapman (59), Lowrie 2 (89), Davis 2 (108), Piscotty (73), Pinder (25), Olson (69).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Beltre 3); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Piscotty, Semien 2, Canha). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Chapman.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mendez
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|87
|5.27
|Perez
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|6.84
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|4.98
|Butler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.26
|Martin, L, 1-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.82
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|68
|3.26
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.57
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.64
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.32
|Trivino, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.09
|Rodney, BS, 7-32
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.26
|Buchter, W, 4-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.09
|Treinen, S, 37-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.88
Jackson pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Butler 2-1. WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:25. A_20,504 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.