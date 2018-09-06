Athletics 8, Yankees 2

|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wade rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|6
|New York
|000
|000
|200—2
|Oakland
|402
|101
|00x—8
DP_Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Stanton (29), Laureano 2 (6), M.Chapman (35), K.Davis 2 (26), M.Olson (31). HR_G.Sanchez (15).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino L,17-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|1
|3
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tarpley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Fiers W,11-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Severino 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:53. A_21,004 (46,765).
