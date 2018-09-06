Athletics 8, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Wade rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.186
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Walker 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|6
|2
|8
|New York
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|0
|Oakland
|402
|101
|00x—8
|11
|0
LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Stanton (29), Laureano 2 (6), Chapman (35), Davis 2 (26), Olson (31). HR_Sanchez (15), off Fiers. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (45), Chapman 2 (56), Lowrie (87), Olson (67), Piscotty 2 (71).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Voit 2); Oakland 3 (Lowrie 2, Semien). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Oakland 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Davis, Chapman, Olson. GIDP_Sanchez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 17-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|1
|3
|59
|3.52
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.20
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|5.13
|Tarpley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|16.20
|Kahnle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.94
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 11-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|99
|3.36
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.25
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.12
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.71
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Kahnle 1-0. WP_Severino 2. PB_Sanchez 2 (13).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:53. A_21,004 (46,765).
