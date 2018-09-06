Athletics 8, Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Wade rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Hicks cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .253 Sanchez c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .186 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Walker 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .299 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .282 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .275 Davis dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .265 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Pinder lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195 Totals 35 8 11 6 2 8

New York 000 000 200—2 5 0 Oakland 402 101 00x—8 11 0

LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Stanton (29), Laureano 2 (6), Chapman (35), Davis 2 (26), Olson (31). HR_Sanchez (15), off Fiers. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (45), Chapman 2 (56), Lowrie (87), Olson (67), Piscotty 2 (71).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Voit 2); Oakland 3 (Lowrie 2, Semien). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Oakland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Davis, Chapman, Olson. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 17-7 2 2-3 6 6 5 1 3 59 3.52 Holder 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.20 Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 2 40 5.13 Tarpley 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 16.20 Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.94 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 11-6 6 3 2 2 3 5 99 3.36 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.25 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.12 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.71

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Kahnle 1-0. WP_Severino 2. PB_Sanchez 2 (13).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:53. A_21,004 (46,765).

