Atlanta Falcons keep all 6 draft picks, 3 undrafted rookies

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons trimmed their roster for the regular season, keeping all six draft picks and three other rookie free agents.

Strong performances in the preseason earned offensive lineman Matt Gono, linebacker Richard Dewey Jarvis and defensive lineman Justin Zimmer spots on the 52-player roster announced Saturday.

There were no major surprises as the Falcons cut 37 players and reached injury settlements with two others. The most prominent name to get axed was offensive guard Sean Hawlow, a fourth-round pick in 2017.

The Falcons kept everyone from this year’s draft class: receiver Calvin Ridley , cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, running back Ito Smith, receiver Russell Gage and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Atlanta has 52 players on its roster, one under the limit. The Falcons open a season of high expectations Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons roster for 2018:

OFFENSE

QB — Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

RB — Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith

FB — Ricky Ortiz

WR — Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley, Justin Hardy, Marvin Hall, Russell Gage

C — Alex Mack

G — Andy Levitre, Brandon Fusco, Wes Schweitzer, Ben Garland,

T — Jake Matthew, Ryan Schraeder, Ty Sambrailo, Matt Gono

TE — Austin Hooper, Logan Paulsen, Eric Saubert

DEFENSE

E — Takk McKinley, Vic Beasley Jr., Brooks Reed, Derrick Shelby

T — Grady Jarrett, Terrell McClain, Deadrin Senat, Jack Crawford, Justin Zimmer

LB — Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell, Duke Riley, Kemal Ishmael, Foyesade Oluokun, Richard Dewey Jarvis

CB — Robert Alford, Desmond Trufant, Brian Poole, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Isaiah Oliver, Justin Bethel

S — Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Jordan Richards, Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Matt Bryant

P — Matt Bosher

LS — Josh Harris

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

