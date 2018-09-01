Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 1, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 34 15 .694
Lancaster 25 21 .543
York 26 22 .542
Southern Maryland 18 29 .383 15
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 19 .612
Somerset 28 21 .571 2
New Britain 23 25 .479
Pennsylvania 9 41 .180 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US